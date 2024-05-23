In Cumaná, eastern Venezuela, the NGO ‘País Plural’ develops activities to raise awareness about respect for the Lgbtiq+ community

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) País Plural organized a public awareness campaing called “Cumaná Plural” in Cumaná, capital of Sucre State, with the intention of generating safe and plural spaces for people from the LGBTIQ+ community in this city and throughout this state in eastern Venezuela.

Víctor Federico González // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Mavi Bruzco, academic coordinator of País Plural, indicated that these spaces and these types of initiatives are fundamental in the region. In addition, she highlighted the work developed in alliance with other civil society organizations.

For his part, activist José Ángel Rodríguez said that it is necessary to act against the discrimination suffered by people who belong to the LGBTIQ + community.

Likewise, he considered that Sucre is a state that is unaware of these issues, but despite the lack of extensive knowledge, Cumaná is receptive to this type of initiative and can be the basis for expanding to other locations.

It is worth noting that among the topics addressed stands out the use of social networks to carry out activism and raise awareness among the rest of the population about respect to diversity and this community in particular.