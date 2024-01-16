Blackouts in Táchira State cause incalculable losses to industries and businesses in western Venezuela

Comienza el 2024 bien informado con nuestro Newsletter ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Given the constant and prolonged blackouts that exceed 10 hours a day, in addition to the strong power supply fluctuations that have been causing incalculable losses in the commercial and industrial sector of Táchira State, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the entity, Yionnel Contreras, demanded that Nicolás Maduro’s government set aside 80% of the electricity produced in the Uribante-Caparo dam for the consumption of this border state.

Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

“Daily blackouts continue and there is no published rationing plan. ‘Barrio Obrero’, that is the commercial heart of San Cristóbal, is one of the sectors that is most affected by electricity rationing in the state of Táchira,” Contreras emphasized.

He explained that the effects caused by blackouts and strong fluctuations on companies have a negative impact on the payment of taxes, fiscal compensation, on top of not being able to work during productive hours.

Therefore, he asked the Corpoelec authorities to “negotiate with Colombia, so that the industrial parks start effectively in 2024.”

Likewise, he stated that the constant fluctuations in the electric supply voltage “have affected both equipment and systems in industries and in the homes of people of Táchira.”

“Damaged equipment and electrical coils of the motors that are used in the factories, this affects them daily. Just to fix a five-horsepower electric motor that is used in companies goes for around $700.” He highlighted that all maintenance costs are increasingly higher.

Yionel Contreras also mentioned “the 5% drop in sales during 2023”, a figure divulged by Consecormercio, and which did not reach growth forecasts expected in the fourth quarter of last year.

He indicated that according to the encouraging forecasts of Ecoanalítico, this 2024 could be expected an increase of 8.1% of the Gross Domestic Product, after the lifting of sanctions.

However, he stated that “there will not be growth just because sanctions are lifted,” so in his opinion it is necessary to improve public services and enact the necessary legal reforms that would strengthen economic growth at all levels.

Economic benefits of the FISS

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Táchira also noted that the events held during the San Sebastián International Fair (FISS) have activated a part of the economy not only in San Cristóbal, but has reached other municipalities as and far as ‘La Vuelta al Táchira’, a Bicycle Race around the state.

He considered positively the entry of vehicles with Colombian license plates across the border with no type of limitations is special requirements. This has encouraged tourism in addition to increasing consumption at fair events. All this in turn has generated jobs.

He stated that at ExpoTáchira, which takes place in the Colombia and Venezuela pavilions, more than 300 companies from both countries brought exhibits this year, increasing by 25% compared to the previous year, when 210 companies participated.

To conclude, he mentioned the new five-star hotel in San Cristóbal, ‘Hotel Eurobuilding’, which has generated 350 jobs in its casino, another 1,500 direct jobs and around 4,500 indirect jobs.