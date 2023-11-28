VIDEO: Un joven agarró un micrófono en su boda y sorprendió a sus suegros con un hermoso gesto

For nearly a year, I have been keeping a big secret from my wife, until our wedding day. I kept sneaking off for 30 minutes at a time for video calls she didn’t know about, or pretending they were for work when they weren’t. In bed I would often put one headphone in so she couldn’t hear what I was doing, and turning my screen away so she couldn’t see either. I set myself a goal of learning just a teeny tiny bit of Korean as a show of respect to her and her family on our wedding day. I wasn’t originally planning on sharing this video from a couple of months ago, because I try to make social media about posting educational content for you all. But, it seems silly not to share one of the most important days of my life. So, here is my full wedding speech, for any of you who are interested. ?? #wedding #weddingtiktok #groom #speech #weddingday #bride #korean #korea

? original sound – Ben Carpenter