Venezuela, Iran want to increase trade to $20 bln-Iranian president

Iran and Venezuela want to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion, up from $3 billion, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday during a visit to Caracas.

By Reuters

June 12, 2023

During the visit the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their cooperation in petrochemicals with a view to carrying out joint projects, an expansion of their already-close cooperation in oil. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kim Coghill)

…

…