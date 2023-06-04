More than 100,000 young people from Táchira await a response from the CNE on electoral registration points

The Youth Unitary Platform of Táchira State demanded from the National Electoral Council (CNE), at the regional office of San Cristóbal, a response on the request made to open the permanent electoral registration points in each municipality, Bolívar squares and universities of the state.

Anggy Polanco // Correspondent Lapatilla.com

There are 120,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 23, who are waiting for registration in various jurisdictions.

Einer Guerrero, youth manager of Voluntad Popular in the state, explained that 120 days ago they filed a petition with the electoral body, but they have still not received a satisfactory response that would allow young people to exercise their right to vote in the near future.

He pointed out that there are hundreds of young people who want to change their residence address and update their registration data, but the response they have been given at the CNE regional office is that they have not been given authorization from Caracas to take the machines out to the municipalities.

“This violates the right to vote of all citizens and this shows that they do not want young people to participate in the next elections, because they are afraid of us,” said Guerrero.

He stated that they will continue to demand the response so that youngsters may participate, he also denounced that some young people who have traveled from remote municipalities to the capital of Tachira, when they arrive at this office, are told that there is no electrical power or that there is no “system” to register them.