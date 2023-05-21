Almost 10 million Venezuelans are excluded from exercising their right to vote, denounces Andrés Caleca

From the headquarters of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), Maracay nucleus, the former rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Andrés Caleca, denounced that almost 10 million Venezuelans are currently excluded from exercising their right to vote, “if the elections were held tomorrow.”

Adalberto Pérez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Mr. Caleca, who attended the forum “In defense of the vote, as an instrument of change” as a guest of honor which was held this Saturday at the Agricultural Sciences Faculty of of the UCV (Central University of Venezuela), pointed out that the Venezuelan opposition, before concentrating on the primaries, should focus on creating pressure on the Electoral Registry (RE) to allow a constitutionally enshrined right, with is registering and exercising the right to vote.

He explained that if the RE is not opened (to be updated and accept new registrants) in a timely manner and every municipality through special registration days, else “there will be no one to vote, we will vote the same as always. That is why it is important that the RE should be opened,” he added.

“There are 3 million new voters who have to register in the Electoral Registry, we have 2 million Venezuelans who have moved from one place to another since the last elections and have not been able to update their data. We have 4 and a half million Venezuelans abroad who have been excluded up to now from exercising their right to vote. If the elections were tomorrow, 10 million Venezuelans would be excluded from exercising their right to vote,” he highlighted.

Furthermore, he assured that the citizens’ vote is the weapon that society has to overcome this crisis. “Venezuela needs a great national coalition to get out of this tragedy,” he pointed out.

That is why he urged the Venezuelan youth, union leaders and politicians to pressure to register in the RE.To take to the streets because not doing so would be a democratic setback that would give the regime more strength and power. “It is our responsibility that young people go out to vote, their vote decides their future,” he emphasized.