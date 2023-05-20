Places To Visit Venezuela: 8 Irresistible Reasons To Take A Trip In 2023

Venezuela boasts of everything you could ever dream of—vibrant cities, coastal towns, clear lakes, breathtaking waterfalls, and impenetrable forests. This Latin-flavoured country is also home to some of the friendliest people in the world.

Flanked by Andes Mountains in the northwest and the Caribbean to the north, you will find bounty of places to visit in Venezuela. The striking natural beauty of this place, boasting of Caribbean coastal towns, the dust blanketed inland sand dunes, attract surprisingly a large number of tourists from around the world.

Andean peaks and myriads of animals make it the perfect country for adventure seekers. Although the country has recently been plagued by domestic problems, nonetheless, the exotic beauty and the hospitality of the Venezuelan people is sure to warm everyone’s hearts.

8 Exciting Places To Visit In Venezuela

Blessed with beauty and bounty of nature, every part of this incredible country is beauty waiting to be explored. The most popular places to visit in Venezuela are provided in the list below.

1. Angel Falls

This breathtaking cascade of foaming waters is one of the most popular tourist places to visit in Venezuela as it is the highest uninterrupted waterfall in the world. Standing at 978 meters, it has a plunge of 807 meters.

The waterfall drops over the edge of the Auyán-tepui mountain in Canaima National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Gran Sabana region of Bolívar State. The Angel Waterfalls starts from a small town called Canaima. As there are no roads to Canaima, you will have to fly from Puerto Ordaz or other nearby places in Venezuela.

The nearby places are also popular regions to visit in Venezuela as they are also equally refreshing. A typical visit to Angel Falls is an ideal three-night two-day tour. During this tour, you will see the Angel falls, lagoons of Canaima, and several other waterfalls like Hacha and Sapito.

If you are looking for places to visit in Venezuela for couples then this. It is the perfect romantic place to visit in Venezuela for couples with an opportunity to spend starry nights under the sky.

