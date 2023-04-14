The Primary Commission is sworn in in Nueva Esparta

This Thursday, April 13th, the Nueva Esparta State Primary Commission was sworn in. As members of the group that will coordinate the electoral process that will take place on Sunday, October 22nd to elect the opposition candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, five main members and the same number of substitutes were sworn in.

By La Patilla – Dexcy Guédez

Apr 13, 2023

The main members of the commission are Ligia González Frantzis, Juan Guillermo Martínez Liscano, Hilda Yajaira Mata, Tomás Gerardo Castillo Azoca and Andrés Alessandro Paolino.

The substitute members of the Primary Commission in this entity are Lidia Salazar Yndriago, José Gregorio Belo, Franklin Rafael Martínez, Thamara Echegaray de Marín and Antonio José Álvarez.

The members of this commission come from different independent professional sectors of the Neo-Spartan insular region, including the regional academic sector.

