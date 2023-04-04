Deep-sea fishing goes into free fall and leaves thousands of unemployed in Margarita

Posteado en: Actualidad

The fishermen and their families in the “Peninsula de Macanao” Municipality, protested this Monday to demand that the authorities of the Fisheries and Oil Ministries give them the answer they have been waiting for 8 months about the proposal to reduce the price of diesel fuel from (US dollar) 0.50 to 0.10 cents a liter.

By La Patilla – Dexcy Guedez

Apr 03, 2023

Lenys Hernández, director of the Association of Deep Sea Fishermen of Nueva Esparta, assured that they are living in difficult times because they cannot pay the price of fuel at the current price established by Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“There are close to six thousand people linked to deep-sea fishing who are out of work as the result of the stoppage of the snapper and grouper fleet, which is our main livelihood,” revealed Hernández.

He reiterated that of the almost 500 deep-sea fishing vessels in the peninsular region, only about 200 have been able to go out to fish this year, because they were able to receive subsidized fuel last year.

He recalled that after the fuel quota was reduced from 300 to 40 liters per month, they had to gather up to 200 people with a fingerprint recognized by the bio-payment of the “Patria System”, and pay 10 dollars each to be able to reach the 8,000 liters they require to go on a fishing campaign in blue waters.

The representative of the deep-sea fishermen in the Macanao Peninsula municipality reiterated the call to the national authorities to attend to their requests. Mainly, the proposal to reduce the price of diesel to reactivate their main source of income paralyzed since last year.

…

…