Indigenous once again block the passage of the Apure-Amazonas highway to demand respect for human rights

A group of indigenous people from the Jivi community decided to block vehicular traffic on the Apure-Amazonas national highway for the second time starting this Wednesday, March 29th, at 12:00 noon to demand the presence of the Governor of Apure State, Eduardo Piñate.

By La Patilla

Mar 30, 2023

The protesters want him to give them an answer on the cases of human rights violations against indigenous communities.

Among the requests is the release of Jean Carlos Castillo, a member of the Jivi community.

They assure that Castillo has been a victim of abuses by the regime’s security forces during his imprisonment.

According to the testimony collected by journalist Miguel Cariban from “Global Noticias” of Amazonas State, Gerardo Silva, Great Chief of the Codazzi Parish, stated that the barricade is the last option that indigenous people have to raise their voices and reject the arbitrariness committed by the security forces against the indigenous communities.

For his part, the indigenous captain, René Garrido, who belongs to the Canaan community in Puerto Páez, Codazzi Parish, Pedro Camejo Municipality in Apure State, rejected the mistreatment, abuses and arbitrary detentions practiced by government entities against the indigenous Venezuelans, because he believes that there are laws that protect them.

“Because of this, the entire parish is affected one way or another. We took to the streets to call for reflection, to ask for justice and not to prevent the Government from doing its job. We cannot tolerate the criminal acts committed against our population,” said Garrido.

The indigenous captain asked Governor Piñate for support to solve the mentioned case, because they consider it a just cause.

Background

In mid-March of this year, the indigenous people decided to block the Apure-Amazonas transit from Monday March 13th to Wednesday March 15th.

It was a protest by a group of indigenous people, who decided to prevent vehicular passage on the aforementioned road to demand the immediate release of their leader detained at the Army checkpoint “Colonel Julián Mellado”, for allegedly transporting a total of 10 “panelas” (compressed blocks) of drugs.

