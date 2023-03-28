Fedecámaras Carabobo: The first quarter of the year was stable, but we are not growing as expected

The President of Fedecámaras-Carabobo, Rafael Trejo, indicated that during the first quarter of 2023 the business sector has not had the growth they expected but has remained stable. He stated that they expect activity to improve during the second quarter of the year.

By Correspondent

Mr. Trejo pointed out that there is a need for trust, legal certainty, the need to control the great fiscal voracity and improving basic services so that the business community can continue advancing.

He pointed out that the hardest hit sectors are construction, manufacturing and industrial, while commerce, pharmacies, communications and tourism sectors have registered greater movement.

“In 2022 we closed quite well, there was growth on the part of the national business community and we could say that in this first quarter of the year there is stability. We are not growing as we expected (…) In the second quarter we hope confidence will recover again and we will return to have that push to close 2023 positively,” Trejo said.

Expo Fedecámaras Carabobo 2023

The President of Fedecámaras-Carabobo announced that “Expo Fedecámaras Carabobo 2023” will be held between May 25th and 27th at the Hotel Hesperia WTC Valencia, where more than 200 businessmen will be able to carry out negotiations that boost the regional and national economy, as happened during the 2022 edition.

Trejo pointed out that businessmen from Carabobo, as well as from Lara, Falcón, Yaracuy, Portuguesa, Aragua and Cojedes, states that make up the Central Western Economic Bloc, will participate in the business roundtables.

He informed that they will have an exhibition with more than 140 stands and will also attend international guests, binational chambers and diplomatic corps.