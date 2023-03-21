EN VIDEO: así sonó la escalofriante alarma sísmica en Pakistán durante potente sismo

Se sintió el martes por la noche en Pakistán, Afganistán y en la India.
Créditos: Reuters.

 

 

 

 

Un fuerte terremoto, que se prolongó al menos 30 segundos, se sintió el martes por la noche en Pakistán, Afganistán y en la India. El sismo tuvo una magnitud 6.8.

“La gente salió corriendo de sus casas, Muchos recitaban el Corán”, declaró un corresponsal de AFP en la ciudad de Rawalpindi, Pakistán, y otros testimonios similares llegan también de Lahore y Afganistán.