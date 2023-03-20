Fire in the Henri Pittier National Park left the maracayeros “swallowing even smoke”

After the forest fire started this Thursday in the early hours of the morning, the Henri Pittier National Park spent one more night “on fire”, affecting the health of the inhabitants of the neighboring areas.

By La Patilla

Mar 17, 2023

It was learned that the brush fire observed next to the Mata Seca firebreak, specifically in the Mario Briceño Iragorry Municipality of Aragua State, originated in the La Güaricha area, in Mariara, Carbobo State.

Subsequently, the fire advanced forcefully, affecting the Quebrajón area and the Ocumare de la Costa highway, in the Costa de Oro Municipality.

Civil Protection officials carried out ten airdrops as part of “Operation Drizzle”, managing to “contain” the fire.

However, until now the residents of El Limón and La Candelaria continue to “choke” in the immense layer of smoke and ash that remains suspended over the town and can be seen throughout the whole city of Maracay.

…

…