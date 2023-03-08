Blood bank of the Samuel Darío Maldonado Maternity Hospital in Barinas has been paralyzed for three years

“The technical strike exists in hospitals,” said this Tuesday Yanny González, President of the College of Nursing Professionals in Barinas, during a peaceful protest at the Samuel Darío Maldonado Maternity Hospital, where they denounced that the blood bank is for all intents and purposes “closed”.

By La Patilla

Mar 7, 2023

There are no reagents, there is no air conditioning and the staff only comes to comply with the roll call.

The protest activity called by the nurses was marked by two claims: low wages and poor working conditions.

Due to this deplorable socio-economic situation, the nursing staff has deserted the services. For example, the day shift normally had 61 nurses, but currently only 29 are active.

Ms. González made it clear that Maduro’s regime has not been responsible enough to guarantee a good income for the staff who, like the nurses who are in the blood bank of the maternity hospital, “are unquestionable” in their post.

The Via Crucis of the patients

Rosalía Torres, a nurse specializing in hemo-therapy, reported that any patient who presents bleeding during surgery is at risk of dying, because it could wait approximately two hours in the operating room for a bag of blood.

The nurses have witnessed how “relatives leave in “moto-taxis” (motorbike taxis) to look for that bag of blood at the Luis Razetti Hospital.”

The situation is not easy in this coming and going. A blood sample is taken from the patient in the operating room, which the family member takes to the Razetti Hospital, where they perform the required tests and then prepare the blood bag required by that person who presented the unexpected hemorrhage in the middle of an operation and is waiting.

These contingencies occur almost every day, and must be resolved on the go in the surgery room of maternity hospital, but since the blood bank is paralyzed, it is not possible to cover them.

In Barinas, the healthcare sector has only one blood bank, which works “with deficiencies”, at the Luis Razetti Hospital.

Technical stop

Yanny González from the College of Nursing in Barinas explained that: “where there is no response capacity, not even with human resources, much less any supplies, there is a technical strike.”

The union member clarified that this lack of conditions and consequently, the technical strike, has not been created by the personnel, but by the Chavista regime that is not complying with what corresponds to it.

The nurse stressed that they were trained to preserve people’s lives, therefore, every time they take to the streets to protest for better conditions, they are also doing it for each of the patients.

…

…