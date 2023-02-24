Chavismo celebrates four years of one of its worst crimes: the blockade of humanitarian aid

This February 23 marks four years since Nicolás Maduro’s regime prevented the passage of humanitarian aid and mobilized “colectivos”, pro government armed groups, to attack the population on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

By La Patilla

Feb 23, 2023

A sad fact that the inhabitants of San Antonio and Ureña still remember today, because this triggered serious violations of human rights of the residents in the border area of Táchira State, stated the deputy of the Legislative Council, Heriberto Labrador, when he rejected that Chavismo this Thursday had closed the “Atanasio Girardot” international bridge to celebrate what they call “The Battle of the Bridges”, an activity attended by Diosdado Cabello himself, who appeared leading the supporters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Mr. Labrador regretted that the regional and national parliament advances this type of proselytizing events, which is why the opposition faction lashed out at this initiative, which deepens the divisions among Venezuelans.

He indicated that it is nonsense to call this battle of the four bridges, raising the importance of a disgraceful event from the past and not worrying about the salaries of the workers, or about what is happening at the Central Hospital of San Cristóbal.

“I call on my fellow representatives of the government party to dedicate themselves to the problems of the inhabitants of Táchira,” exhorted Mr. Labrador, who also recalled that the region is being affected by high levels of smuggling and by the excessive increase in utility prices.

He called on the “Tachirenses” (people of Táchira State) and Venezuelans to reject these senseless initiatives of the PSUV and join the protest of the educators, who remain in the fight to obtain decent wages.

He pointed out that years ago an investigation was requested to be opened into the damages done to public property and the damages caused to the owners of the trucks, which were burned load with humanitarian after set on fire by the “colectivos”, after which Chavismo affirmed that these were loaded with weapons, fact which was never proven.

