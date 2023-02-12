Con Maduro y Diosdado: La Melodía Perfecta y Aran One cantaron en Miraflores Lapatilla febrero 12 2023, 7:12 pmPosteado en: Entretenimiento, TitularesCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) Este 12 de febrero, Gio y Gabo de La Melodía Perfecta en compañía de Aran One cerraron el evento oficialista del Día de la Juventud desde el Palacio de Miraflores. ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!