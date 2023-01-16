Kari Lake: América will ‘turn into a Venezuela’ unless a judge installs me as governor

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is now claiming that América will “turn into a Venezuela” unless she is installed as governor.

Jan 13, 2023

The election has already been certified and her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, has been sworn in as governor.

Lake made the comments on the radio with right-wing student activist Charlie Kirk, during a segment in which she touted her legal efforts to challenge the results of the Arizona election. She later shared a clip of the segment on Twitter, with a link to give her money for that challenge.

Kirk remarked to her that it would be hard to “prove malice’ in her lawsuit because the Maricopa County election officials will just use the defense, “Oh, I’m just an idiot.”

“We have a lot of new evidence coming our way … there’s a boatload of evidence in our favor,” said Lake. “And we just need a judge to wake up and realize what’s on the line here. And if we don’t restore honest elections right now our country will turn into a Venezuela.”

Lake did not specify what this evidence is. So far, the main thrust of her case centers on a printing error at some polling places in Maricopa County, making ballot tabulators unable to read some ballots. Lake contends this cost her the election, even though officials have pointed out there were backup options for voters to get their ballots cast without tabulators.

Lake, who before the election refused to commit to accepting the results, has already been shot down in court with her legal efforts to overturn the election. A state judge even ordered her to pay tens of thousands of dollars in expert witness fees to Hobbs.

