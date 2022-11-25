EN VIDEO: Hinchas iraníes lloran y rechazan el himno del régimen islamista durante partido contra Gales

Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window)

En el primer partido en el que la selección de Irán se enfrentó a Inglaterra, los jugadores iraníes, a modo de protesta, se negaron a cantar el himno del régimen islamista.

Por lapatilla.com

Sin embargo, este viernes 25 de noviembre, los aficionados iraníes lloraron y abuchearon en voz alta mientras los jugadores iraníes cantaban el himno nacional islamista del régimen después de haber sido obligados por las autoridades a hacerlo antes del partido contra Gales.

Iranian fans crying and booing loudly as the Iranian players sing the regime’s Islamist national anthem after having been forced by the Iranian authorities to do so ahead of today’s game against Wales.

The Iranian spectators hold no grudge toward players. pic.twitter.com/Nik10ZgqZq

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 25, 2022