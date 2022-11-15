Frightening! The number cases of sexual, physical and psychological violence against women in Anzoátegui

It was unofficially known that more than 50 subjects were prosecuted in the Municipal Control Court with jurisdiction over Gender Violence in the city of “El Tigre”, in Anzoátegui State, in the last week.

By Susana Quijada

According to sources in the Palace of Justice of that town, an average of 5 to 15 subjects are being presented daily for committing crimes of sexual, physical and psychological violence against women.

The staff of the courts report that the statistics of the individuals involved in this type of criminal acts have been increasing in recent weeks and have been registered in different sectors of southern Anzoátegui.

One of the most recent cases was that of Alexander Camacho, 31 years old, who was charged by the 18th Public Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of Aggravated Sexual Violence, Physical Violence and Threat against two young women.

Supposedly, Camacho was sharing with these sisters in a nightclub in “Simón Rodríguez” Municipality and then took them to a development where he allegedly committed the abuse.

During the presentation hearing the judge of the Municipal Control Court with competence in Gender Violence of the city of El Tigre, Carolina Mansour, ordered that Camacho continue to be deprived of his liberty (euphemism for: detained, imprisoned) and remain detained at the Anzoátegui State Police headquarters.

Also last week, was attended by this court the case of two high school students aged 13 and 14. These girls were allegedly raped by youngsters they met through Facebook in the Guanipa Municipality.

According to what was reported by the authorities, one of the detainees is a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old young man identified as Andri Curapiaca Bolívar, both were placed under the order of the Fourth and Twelfth Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.