Las Tejerías companies seek to be reborn a month after the tragedy

This Tuesday marks a month since a significant number of industries in Las Tejerías were affected by the landslide that occurred last Saturday, October 8.

By La Patilla – Marianny Castellanos

Nov 08, 2022

Distributed in two industrial parks, one in Guayas and the other in the industrial zone of Las Tejerías, some 75 companies dedicated to different areas make up this important industrial park, which represents the third for its density and the fifth in terms of importance in Aragua State.

Food, cardboard, paper, glass, auto parts, automotive, personal hygiene items and cosmetics, as well as hardware, construction, glass and textile materials, are some of the industries that flourished in this town in this state.

The President of the Chamber of Industrialists of Aragua State, Freddy Lujano, indicated that with the support of the authorities they continue working to recover and reactivate the affected companies.

He explained that due to the landslide, a total of 34 companies were affected to different degrees, so far 23 are in the process of recovery and the other 11 suffered large-scale damage.

Likewise, he stated that last Monday, October 17th, he held a meeting with the Minister of Industries, Hipólito Abreu, and the Sole Authority of “Las Tejerías”,Juan Sulbarán, in order to establish the actions to be carried out in the coming days.

He highlighted as a result of the meeting, three lines of work focused on the social accompaniment of workers, humanitarian aid, and relocation of workers were established.

Another line of action is directed to the activation of operations, for which they are working on the recovery of three water wells, which are fundamental to the production processes of these industrial zones.

Similarly, Mr. Lujano reported that the third line consists of financing and executing municipal, regional and national tax incentives that would make it easier for companies to resume their operations.

It was also known that the Chamber of Industrialists of Aragua State, through the contribution of its affiliated companies, to date has made three donations to company representatives.

